The Donald Trump Town Hall Vs. The Joe Biden Town Hall

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) – President Trump held his television campaign town hall meeting on NBC in Miami, and Joe Biden held his on ABC in Philadelphia.

iNews is reporting that both town halls were about as exciting as watching rust on an old farm plow.

Trump, right off the bat, said that the town hall meeting is a hoax, a witch hunt, and hard-core collusion between the Democrats and the people of Neptune.

He noted that the Dems hate him more than ballerinas hate athlete’s foot.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden said that Trump has about as much business being president as a duck has of running in the Kentucky Derby.

He pointed out that Donald has aged about 9 years in just the last few weeks.

Biden remarked that even Trump's own wife, Melania, says that he looks like a bed that hasn’t been made in 19 days.

Trump bragged to the American people that he knows more millionaires than Biden knows.

Biden later replied that the “Orange Bozo” also knows dozens of Stormy Daniels-like women as well.

According to the Vox Populi News Agency, Joe Biden is leading the President in every county in the United States, except for Klan County, which is located in Alabama.