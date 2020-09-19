Man Sees His Own Image In Diaper Full Of Shit

We've seen them all in the past, the images of Jesus in a privet, in a dollop of mashed potatoes, in a bowl of porridge, and in the background of someone's photo, but there was the crowning glory of these sightings this week, when a man saw his own image in a nappy full of babba.

Moys Kenwood, 57, was asked to hold his step-daughter's famous 'crying baby' for a minute, whilst she went to get something to eat.

Everybody else who could have potentially held it was preoccupied.

Whilst he was holding this 'bundle of tears', it chose to fill its nappy, and the stench will quickly become legend. Kenwood almost passed out, but, because there was nobody else available to give assistance, he decided to change the diaper himself.

He gingerly peeled back the elasticated straps, and lifted the baby's legs away from the soiled nappy. He then cleaned its arse with some baby wipes, and put a clean one on the still-bawling tot.

It was only when he came to dispose of the humming soiled nappy that he saw it - his own likeness, as clear as day, in the putrid brown liquified mess that the baby had just shat.

He said:

"I couldn't believe my eyes. I was careful not to rub them, of course, because I didn't want to get any shit in my eye. It can be a problem, I've heard."

Other eyewitnesses confirmed the likeness. One said:

"What is he talking about?"

Another said:

"The lockdown's dislodged the poor bloke's marbles.. Mind you, it's a fact he's starting to look like shit."