Santa Cataliner, Californication - The SNOPES cat is recovering from a massive coronary event it suffered after its irascible owners tried to use pages from TheSpoof.com to train the cat to "fact check".

The cat normally indicates that all facts are false when presented with any story that is not from CNN (Cat News Network). However, when given stories from TheSpoof.com to peruse, it suddenly began foaming at the mouth, flipped over on its back, clawed the air, soiled the kitchen counter on which it sleeps, peed on its owners, threw up hair balls, made frightening caterwauling noises, and started levitating till it was pressed against the ceiling.

"This is normal behavior for the animal when reading any story not from CNN," quipped Mr. Snope. "However, the cat kept this up for 4 days straight till its heart gave out.

"Then it just collapsed into a stinking pile of fur on our kitchen counter. The vet told us it was a massive coronary. Until the cat recovers, we'll just use tea leaves and try to read whatever the cat left us in his box."