Conger Eel Discovered In Bathroom

Marine biologists who were summoned to the scene of an extraordinary discovery of a conger eel in the bathroom of a family home this morning, said that they didn't think they'd ever seen anything quite like it before, with one commenting that it was "a most unusual specimen".

Conger eels usually inhabit rocks, caves and reefs, or the dark, murky waters of the world's ocean floors, and it's the first known case of one being found snout-down, with its tail poking upwards out of a toilet bowl.

Efforts to communicate with the creature, and to coax it out of its lair, were unsuccessful.

One of the marine experts, Geoff Shitake, said:

"Before I start, I'd just like to say that I'm a little bit surprised that anybody still thinks this kind of thing is funny."

Mr. Shitake went on to say that this kind of story is becoming commonplace on sites like The Spoof, and, whilst some, undoubtedly, can cause a titter or two, they should not be encouraged.

The incident took place at the Oaf-on-Sea, East Yorkshire, home of local man Myke Woodson, who said that the eel was later freed from its predicament by pouring about 10 gallons of water on top of it whilst shouting at it, to scare it.

The coastguard has been informed.