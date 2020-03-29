Las Vegas to Close the World Famous Little White Wedding Chapel

The chapel was featured in Elvis Presley's Academy Award-Winning film "My Little Ol' Shotgun Wedding."

LAS VEGAS – After being in operation for almost 70 years, the most famous wedding chapel on the planet is shutting down due to the COVFEFE-45 Pandemic.

The Church, which reportedly has married over 6.2 million couples from every country except for Pakistan, Ireland, and Czechoslovakia, will be no more.

Chapel janitor, Wilfred “The Broom” Kabobski, who estimates that in his 40 years with the wedding chapel he has probably swept up more than 737,000 pounds of Uncle Ben's Converted Wedding Rice, said that he’ll be returning to his birthplace home in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Some of the more notable celebrities who got married in the chapel include Frank Sinatra, Michael Jordan, Dame Cheryl Piccadilly, Eric Trump, Mickey Rooney, and Elizabeth Taylor (4 times).

The current chapel preacher, Rev. Othello Barwinkle, stated that the average age of the couples who he married were 74 for the men, and 31 for the women.

The reverend pointed out that in only the past few years, he has become allergic to rice, collagen, silicone implants, and Preparation H.

The owners of the Little White Wedding Chapel say that McDonald’s has expressed an interest in purchasing the property.

