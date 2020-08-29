Cyclist Got Puncture

A sunny afternoon spent on a gentle bike ride in the countryside turned to shit for a man on Thursday, after the bicycle he was riding got a puncture in the back tyre.

The incident took place on a long stretch of road between Tapon commune and Battambang, in a place where there were no houses, shops or civilization of any description, occupied by residents who might have helped with repairs.

The unlucky cyclist was Moys Kenwood, 57, who took advantage of the fine weather to give his legs and lungs some exercise, not realizing that he was going to give them a little more exercise than they'd bargained for.

About six miles from his home, Kenwood felt the back tyre rapidly start to lose air after seeing some glass too late to avoid it. A few yards further up the road, he was 'riding on the rim'.

Looking around, he saw he was alone amidst the rice fields, and, not having had the forethought to have taken a puncture repair kit along with him, he trudged back home again, wearing the soles of his shoes out in the process.

Later, he said: