The Coronavirus may well have brought an abrupt end to most of the worldwide sporting programme, but the exotically-named French minister for sport, Roxana Maracineanu, has said that the 2020 Tour de France will not be held 'behind closed doors'.

Maracinaenu, whose name it is extremely difficult to remember how to spell, said:

"We have thought long and hard, but there isn't anywhere big enough that could stage the Tour inside. It can't possibly be staged behind closed doors."

The Tour de France is the world's longest, toughest, and most arduousest cycling race, and its 3,470-km circuit takes in many of the most difficultest mountain climbs in the world.

"How could we recreate that kind of uphill challenge indoors?" asked Macarineanu. "It's ridiculous!"

Maracinunea said the Grand Départ would be in Nice, which is nice.

This year's race has already been postponed from a June start to an August start, but, despite this, Macarenauea said people were finding her name far more difficult to spell correctly than that of Belgian former five-time Tour de France winner, Eddy Merckx.