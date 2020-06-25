Joe Biden changes his name to Joe Bidet

Written by Aspartame Boy

Thursday, 25 June 2020

image for Joe Biden changes his name to Joe Bidet
The oval office takes on a new meaning for Joe

Oakland, CA - Miss Buttercups Beauty Contest

Joe Bidet, formerly known as Joe Biden, announced today to a large gathering of twelve people, including one reporter, that he sits on the toilet backwards.

“Yea.. I just.. I wanna.. you know? I thought.. My daddy .. I make my lunch in the bowl.. it’s a salad bowel.. you know.. I just wanna.

“Call me Joe Bidet. I sit in the bidet.. you know.. 'cause when I sit on the toilet to eat lunch, the poop lands on the floor.. everybody does it.. every bidet.. call me Joe Bidet..

“Where’s the mens room?”

Silence gripped the room. Nobody dared answer.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

