Kajagoogoo, the 1980s supergroup who had a string of hits with 'Too Shy' in 1983, are to get back together again after more than 37 years of living in total obscurity in the musical wilderness - but without their lead singer, Limahl.

The band, sometimes known as 'Kaja', often as 'GooGoo', on occasion as 'KGG', but always as 'Fucking Shite', parted company with their spaced-out, madcap-hairstyled, bright-lights-loving turd/talisman back in 1983, and immediately forgot about him.

They never regretted it.

Limahl went on to a solo career that nobody - not even he, himself - can remember, and the warbler faded out into the background. He cut his stupid hair, stopped wearing eyeliner and a bra, and grew up.

These days, he works in a tobacconist's shop in his native Wigan.

Kajagoogoo still have legions of fans all over the world who have stayed loyal to the group. Well, a few.

Guitarist and founder member, Bob Smith, said:

"All you ever hear is 'Limahl, Limahl, Limahl!' His real name is Chris. What a wanker! We're coming back, and we're gonna be big - without that spikey-mullet-headed ponce!"

And drummer Barry 'Sticks' Bonkers said:

"We're back and we don't need Limahl. Him and his bloody never-ending story! He got on me tits!"

Kajagoogoo are expected to make thousands of females on the menopause swoon if they invite Limahl back.

"We're thinking about it," said George Crudd, 61, who played keyboards.