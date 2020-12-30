Harmonica Player Ingests Wasp Through Instrument

A leading harmonica player died on Tuesday evening, while playing alone at home.

Neighbours, who heard the incident at around 7:30pm, say the harpist, Ray 'Curious' Wilkins, was mid way through Bob Dylan's 'The Time's They Are a-Changing' when a strained screech ended the rendition.

'We just assumed his phone had started ringing,' said Andy Tenderfoot, friend and neighbour, 'little did we know he'd gone out like a light!'

The musician played in many local blues rock bands, but was best known for his mid-70s heyday hits with his band 'Loose Cannon', such as 'Jenny Is A Flower I'd Pluck' and the number one single 'My Juice Is Flowin'.

A passing wasp had been sucked through the harpist's reeds as he reached a climatic mid-section high-C inhalation, passing straight past the musicians larynx and lodging in his windpipe.

He died instantly.

Investigators say they are not looking for anyone in connection with the death, but they will be trying to work out why on earth a renowned and respected harmonica player was playing along to Bob Dylan.