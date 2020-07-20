The Cockatoo Is A Bird With A Strange Name, Says Woman

Written by Monkey Woods

Monday, 20 July 2020

More than one cockatoo

There are some wonderful creatures in the animal kingdom, with all kinds of amazing characteristics, but there can't be too many with a name as strange as the Cockatoo.

And now, a woman who is interested in the subject has spoken out.

Wendy Sokomo, a naturalist, said:

"The bird, which lives mostly in Australasia - in the Philippines, parts of Indonesia, New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, as well as Australia - can live to be 60 years old, and its name certainly is a bit funny!

Part of the parrot family, it somehow or other has attained a name which, if you're not careful when you pronounce it, could easily come out sounding like 'Cock or two'."

She laughed nervously.

"A cockatoo is almost certainly likely to be white, but other possibilities exist.

Yellow, for example, and pink.

Whatever the colour of its plumage, though, the mere mention of a cockatoo by a retard in a northern English pub, usually brings the house down."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

