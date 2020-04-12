Animals Paying Absolutely No Attention Whatsoever To Social Distancing Rule

It's been alleged in some circles that, although most people are now actively observing the government's advice on social distancing in a bid to stop the spread of viruses, animals are treating the guidelines with a flagrant disregard.

Dogs, cats, birds, fish, farm animals, and, according to wildlife experts, ALL other animals on the planet, are taking absolutely no notice whatsoever of the 6-feet rule, which is a major concern

One animal expert, Don Nollidge, said:

"They just don't seem to give a toss. Animals everywhere are just carrying on as if they hadn't got a care in the world!"

Annette Leopard, a keeper at London Zoo, remarked:

"They just don't seem to get it! It's like they couldn't care less! I'm sick of telling them, and we've even put up signs, with pictures, telling them to stay 6 feet apart, but it's done no good. I give up!"

And there was a stark warning from amateur naturalist, Jim Doom, who said:

"We've had it!"