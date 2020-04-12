Animals Paying Absolutely No Attention Whatsoever To Social Distancing Rule

Sunday, 12 April 2020

Is that 6 feet? For pity's sake!

It's been alleged in some circles that, although most people are now actively observing the government's advice on social distancing in a bid to stop the spread of viruses, animals are treating the guidelines with a flagrant disregard.

Dogs, cats, birds, fish, farm animals, and, according to wildlife experts, ALL other animals on the planet, are taking absolutely no notice whatsoever of the 6-feet rule, which is a major concern

One animal expert, Don Nollidge, said:

"They just don't seem to give a toss. Animals everywhere are just carrying on as if they hadn't got a care in the world!"

Annette Leopard, a keeper at London Zoo, remarked:

"They just don't seem to get it! It's like they couldn't care less! I'm sick of telling them, and we've even put up signs, with pictures, telling them to stay 6 feet apart, but it's done no good. I give up!"

And there was a stark warning from amateur naturalist, Jim Doom, who said:

"We've had it!"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

