Dove Feels Unfairly Pigeonholed

Fed up with constantly being regarded as a symbol of peace, a dove named Dave, from New York City, admitted to feeling unfairly pigeonholed.

“I’ve got nothing against peace, of course,” said Dave. “But I also experience a whole range of other emotions – impatience, irritation, even anger. Sometimes, because of all the pressure to be a symbol, I feel I can’t be fully human.”

Dave explained that, ever since artist Pablo Picasso's mid-twentieth-century lithograph, La Colombe (The Dove), was chosen as the emblem for the World Peace Council in Paris in 1949, people simply haven’t been interested in other aspects of his personality.

“I'm not just a passive pushover looking for handouts," he said. "I’m willing to dive in and get things done. But, again, no one really wants to hear it.”

That being said, Dave says that he will continue to do his best to uphold his reputation as a paragon of peace, to the extent that he is able – even if it does cramp his style just a bit in terms of the crowd he hangs around with.

“Like they say, birds of a feather flock together,” he said. “What can I do but make the best of it?”