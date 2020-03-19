Man Decides To Count World's Ant Population

A man who has some time on his hands after having been given two weeks off work due to the Coronavirus pandemic, has disclosed his intention to undertake a scientific study into the world's ant population, and to discover just how many of them there actually are.

Moys Kenwood, 56, was told his school would be taking a two-week enforced break due to the virus, and began to busy himself on his investigation the same day. He said:

"I counted the ants that were crawling along a line on the wall in my kitchen, then did a complex calculation using a density population technique, so that I could ascertain how many there were in the whole of my garden."

After that, he said, it was just a matter of mathematics.

"I told my wife to go and find out the area of our garden, then used Google to find out the world's land mass area - not the sea areas - which is 148,940,000 square kilometres. Then it was just a matter of dividing the world's land mass area by the area of our garden."

The results of the experiment are still being calculated, but are expected to be published within the next ten years.

Or so.