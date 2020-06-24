US Man Is Oldest Spoof Writer On The Planet

A man who turns 90 years old on his birthday, this Thursday, is now thought to be the oldest spoof writer currently alive anywhere on the planet.

Ralph E. Shaffer, 89, a writer on satirical news website, TheSpoof.com, has lived a long and fruitful life, and is looking forward to living even longer, and eating much more fruit in the future.

Ralph is a little apprehensive about becoming a nonagenarian. He said:

"I'm a little apprehensive about becoming a nonagenarian."

I told you so.

Ralph regularly contributes to the site on a wide range of topics, and currently sits in 10th position in the Top Writers chart.

As well as finally reaching the landmark of 90 years old, Ralph has also assumed the rather odd practice of walking at a 90° angle, as can be seen from the image above. He said:

"It's never too late to try something new!"

Happy 90th birthday from all at TheSpoof.com, Ralph.