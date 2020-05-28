Trump to shut down TheSpoof website

Obscure satire website TheSpoof has caught the attention of the US President, after somebody forwarded him a tweet about a number of stories featured on the usually barely-visible site which hides in the dustiest corners of the internet.

Most of the tweeted headlines are negative, such as:

Trump eats his own liposuction residue to avoid getting coronavirus

Trump doesn't just misunderstand the concept of truth, he doesn't understand the concept of understanding or concepts

Donald Trump sniffs Ivanka's bras

US President obsessed with how far Obama would have stood away from White House toilets

and many more.

Trump is said to be apoplectic about the revelations. "I'm apoplected about the revels," he tweeted. He then threatened to shut down TheSpoof and any other "fake news" websites which insult him.

"Anyone who insults me is fake," insisted the demented president during a press briefing today, stamping his foot. "It's not true. I don't do those things. I don't, I don't! Make them stop saying mean things."