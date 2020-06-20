Spoof Writer's Greatest Hits Compilation Hits Snag

It's been revealed that a writer on the satirical news and parody website, The Spoof, is planning to make a killing at Christmastime by releasing a compilation, in book form and online, of his greatest and most well-loved stories - but there's been a problem.

Les Johnson, alternatively known as Jaggedone, 71, dreamt up the scheme recently, as he crouched in the space he occupies with his long-suffering wife, underneath a bridge in Amsterdam.

Johnson left The Spoof in 2019, in acromonious circumstances and after a long-running series of disagreements with the site's owner, Mark Lowton.

Now, however, the nutty Johnson has plans to reach a wider audience with his 'Greatest Hits' compilation. But, he said:

"I can't download my legal property. The 'Download' button isn't working. Where's Mark?"

He added:

"I need them this year!"

Johnson, who is the uncle of the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, had already tried to contact Mr. Lowton, but had had, he raged:

"zilch reaction!"

Eventually, the insane individual was advised to:

"Copy and paste!" three times.

He took this well.

Included in the book will be the tale of how Jaggedone single-handedly saved The Spoof from extinction during dark, argumentative days when 'countless' purveyors of nonsense scribbling decided the pressures of abusing each other on a website forum was too much for them to endure, and left.