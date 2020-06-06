Spoof Writer To Appear on Cover of Guinness Book of World Records

A famous writer for The Spoof, has published his one millionth story for the infamous publication, setting a new world record.

His face will appear on the cover of the Guinness Book of World Records, but will be pixilated because he is too handsome, and the sight would ruin it for a whole generation of young women.

Many people think his funny username is a pen name, but, in fact, that is the legal name given to him at birth by his parents, who happen to be very famous royalty from a country that prefers to remain nameless.

Along with the honor, the committee decided to throw in an honorary Nobel Prize in the category of Web Satire.

The statue will be awarded by the President of the United States.

All Spoof writers are invited to attend the gala at The Ritz Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden.