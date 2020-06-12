Man Had Writer's Block

A man who tentatively refers to himself as a writer when he contributes not infrequently to an online satirical news outlet, has told of how he became afflicted with the well-known stumbling block of scribblers the world over, when he came down with a case of Writer's Block.

Moys Kenwood, 56, who regularly submirs articles to TheSpoof.com, admitted that, after the website's cogs came to a juddering halt recently, and stayed that way for a prolonged period, during a 3-day loss of internet services in his locality, he choked back tears and resigned himself to a future lacking wordsmithery.

When the site came back up, however, he was caught unawares, and, having been cut off from the outside world for 72 hours and not having read of world events, felt distinctly news-naked, and didn't have a clue what to write about.

Said he:

"It came as a bit of a surprise, to tell you the truth. I'm still not really sure what to write about. I'm going to kick back, take it easy for a while, and see what springs to mind."