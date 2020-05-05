President Trump Asked What He Would Do If He Were To Catch The Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump was asked at his daily Press Conference/Campaign Pep Rally about himself possibly getting the COVID-19 flu virus.

The president instantly jumped on the reporter for asking him yet another ‘gotcha’ question.

The reporter identified as Durango Tucker, with National Focus Magazine, fired back that it was not a gotcha question.

He then remarked that a gotcha question would be something like “Mr. President, everyone knows that you are a pathological liar, so why do you still keep insisting that you aren’t?”

The president smirked and said, “Okay, Tucky, let me get back to your first question.”

“You asked about my skyrocketing popularity, right?”

Tucker shook his head, “Ah, no, sir; Iasked what you would do if you were to catch the C-19 flu virus.”

The president replied that there is no way that he could ever catch COVID-19.

“Why not?” he was asked.

“Because of four very perfectly good perfect reasons. The first one is simply because I am a Republican, and everyone knows that Republicans do not get the Coronavirus.”

“Secondly, I am rich as hell, and everyone knows that rich as hell people do not get the Coronavirus.”

“Thirdly, with my tremendously high IQ of 203, I am immune to getting the Chinese Flu.”

“And fifthly, I jog at least 8.4 miles a day, and recent medical research studies have shown that people who jog at least three miles daily, will not come down with the flu virus.”

“Simply amazing,” Tucker said, shaking his head like a bobblehead toy.

Just then, a reporter from the back hollered out, “WTF! Is this the friggin’ Twilight Zone, or are we all being punked?"