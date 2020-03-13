Panama Plans To Shut Down The Panama Canal

PANAMA CITY – The mayor of Panama City, has just informed the media that he plans to shut down the Panama Canal.

Mayor Alfredo Chorizo stressed that dozens of canal workers have expressed to him the safety concern that when a cruise ship travels through the canal, many of the passengers playfully throw M&Ms at the canal employees.

One canal worker, who would only give his initials, P.P., said that, last week, he saw a crew member on the cruise ship La Muchacha Del Las Aguascalientes actually throw a tuna casserole from one of the deck cabins.

He said that he tried to scoop it up and put it in a plastic bag to send off to get tested for the Coronaviurs, but before he could open the bag, two Chihuahuas and a woodchuck ate the entire casserole.

Mayor Chorizo has said that he will be asking El Presidente Trumpo to give his country a Panama Canal financial bailout like he did to his rich CEO corporate buddies on Wall Street.