Writer Insists He Won't Link His Material To Facebook Or Twitter

Written by Monkey Woods

Sunday, 29 March 2020

image for Writer Insists He Won't Link His Material To Facebook Or Twitter
Kenwood on Facebook some years ago

A writer on a satirical news website has said that, despite knowing that other writers have done it, and that the results can be extraordinarily beneficial in a cynical points-scoring way, he will never link his stories to any of the social media platforms, such as Facebook or Twitter.

Moys Kenwood, 56, a writer on TheSpoof.com since 2006, has scribbled away at his 'work' like a busy bee, amassing in excess of 4,000 items of pure and unadulterated muck.

He said:

"I know others do it, but that is up to them. I don't want anybody who knows me knowing that this is the kind of thing that I get up to in my spare time."

Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin and other social media platforms enable posters to distribute their filth to a large number of readers who, ordinarily, wouldn't go anywhere near it with a bargepole, but, because it appears in their inboxes, have little choice but to click on it.

A somewhat self-indulgent Kenwood said:

"I write it mainly for myself. I'm not going to go ramming it down other people's throats for the sake of a few points."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
FacebookThe SpoofWriting




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more