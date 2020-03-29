Writer Insists He Won't Link His Material To Facebook Or Twitter

A writer on a satirical news website has said that, despite knowing that other writers have done it, and that the results can be extraordinarily beneficial in a cynical points-scoring way, he will never link his stories to any of the social media platforms, such as Facebook or Twitter.

Moys Kenwood, 56, a writer on TheSpoof.com since 2006, has scribbled away at his 'work' like a busy bee, amassing in excess of 4,000 items of pure and unadulterated muck.

He said:

"I know others do it, but that is up to them. I don't want anybody who knows me knowing that this is the kind of thing that I get up to in my spare time."

Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin and other social media platforms enable posters to distribute their filth to a large number of readers who, ordinarily, wouldn't go anywhere near it with a bargepole, but, because it appears in their inboxes, have little choice but to click on it.

A somewhat self-indulgent Kenwood said:

"I write it mainly for myself. I'm not going to go ramming it down other people's throats for the sake of a few points."