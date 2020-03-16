The Continued Presence Of A Whole Swathe Of Other Spoof Writers

The news last week that one of TheSpoof.com's foremost writers from the past, Abel Rodriguez, had made his long-awaited return to the site, coupled with the unapologetically self-promotional offering to announce that fact, (The Return Of Spoof Writer Abel Rodriguez), made me think for a moment, and has prompted me to write a few lines about the continued presence of a whole host of other spoof writers who haven't felt the need to blow their own trumpets.

Chrissy "Nashville" Benson has been a writer on TheSpoof.com since 2012, and, as far as I can see, has never once bothered to tell us about herself in a self-promotional story.

Dr. "The Doc" Billingsgate is another long-term writer who has, thus far, managed to avoid telling readers about himself in a story in the form of a personal profile, announcing his return from 'years in a literary wilderness', to teach us a thing or two about cynical points-scoring.

Joseph K. Winter and K.C. Bell regularly produce considered and well-written pieces on US politics, and have successfully curbed any inner desires to start flying giant flags from masts on their houses, emblazoned with the message:

"I'm here! Notice me! Please! I'm desperate!"

Not like some others that could be mentioned.

Even Ben Macnair - yes, even him! - Clive "The Whitechapel Whelk" Danton, Sir Geoff, known to us all as 'Sir Geoff', Paxton Quigley, Roger Freed, the inimitable Dave Henry, Thelonius, Jaki Treehorn, who Nancy Pelosi calls 'Jaki Treehorn', Ralph "The 89-year-old" E. Shaffer, or the famous Duncan "Blackpool Tower" Whitehead, have never sunk so low as to have put themselves in the shop window of TheSpoof.com with anything more egotistical than a plain-and-simple story, let alone a royal fanfare and a red carpet.

But, then again, they are all normal.

Or, as normal as people get around here.