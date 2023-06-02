Jail time for Trump?

The orange jumpsuit? Shaved head? Janitorial duty? Behind bars like Martha Stewart? No problem! Martha managed with grace and is more prominent and affluent than before. So it should be a cinch for Trump.

His fellow jail-mates will add to a new constituency. Whoops! That's right. A felon loses his right to vote. No added voters there. Trump could start a TV cooking program, TikTok, or a car repair show, or get on that Irish River Dance team.

Seems Trump is doomed because of the tapes. Not band-aid tapes, but recording tapes. They were not music recording tapes, but he does indeed sing. The recordings incriminate him while plotting about stolen, classified documents that were the property of the Heritage Foundation.

Heritage Foundation sounds like Stanley Kubrick's spooky Eyes Wide Shut film. But, nah! It's a conservative think-tank in Washington, D.C., that safely stores all White House documents. Trump should never have taken, smuggled, lied, and hidden White House documents at Mar-A-Lago.

Somehow, the lady buried near the first hole of Trump's International Bedminster New Jersey Golf Course must have an enormous smile. She isn't in the same spot, but up in the clouds somewhere…

Trump's defense to pal Sean Hannity of Fox News was, "I'm president. Those papers belong to me. I've got the right to keep them. I declassified them."

Like Mandrake the magician.

The documents were classified as Top Secret, with information provided by double agents whose lives are presently threatened by exposure.

The only way Donald Trump could walk away from this one is if former President Barack Obama were his defense attorney.

Read more by this author: