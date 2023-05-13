The US tax evader (aka DJT) has admitted that he still does not like Megyn "Miss Conceited" Kelly.

Trump stated that while he may not be fond of Megyn, there are certainly other people he dislikes even more, such as lawyers who refuse to share their gum and people who do Sudoku.

"Believe me, folks, Sudoku is a disaster. I've seen people sitting there with their little pencils, trying to figure out those numbers. It's pathetic. I'm too busy making deals and being a stable genius to waste my time on such nonsense. Sudoku? No, thank you!"

Donaldo, as his third wife Melania endearingly refers to him, admits that while Kelly may have a certain eye for picking out stylish handbags, he will be sticking with his trusty briefcase which Melania bought him for his 60th birthday.

Megyn, who recently had a botox procedure that makes her look like Jackie Stallone, who sadly passed away in 2020, said that she never liked Trump, and not just because he always smelled strongly of Big Macs.

Meanwhile, Megyn Kelly's astrologer has made an intriguing discovery — her stars show she will meet several clowns over the next few days who will serenade her with off-key renditions of "Happy Birthday", even though her birthday is in November.