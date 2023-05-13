Trans Bible reading in prison by George Santos

Once upon a time, there was a pretty girl named George...

George Santos is now doing Bible readings in prison, but dressed in full drag cosmetics, flowing robes, and with a helluva lotta flair.

George finally got busted for being a FUCKING LIAR in everything he has ever done or is likely to do. This man duped his way into American politics (it’s just that easy! Until the politicians figure out a way to bust your ass... they’re still waiting on how to bust Ginny and Tommy and the rest of the Illegitimate Supreme Court Brady Bunch).

George cuddles up with prisoners and reads them about God smiting Sodom and Gomorrah and Noah being helped by his daughters after they got him drunk, and Jonah playing dice and selling loose cigarettes while inside the whale.

The prisoners love George! Every night! His panties are worn and soiled, and his make-up is smeared, but he says he's having the time of his life. "It's like being at summer camp, but all the guys get naked and hug and cuddle and talk about love and how to make a shiv. There ain't no damn girl's camp to screw everything up and get us boys and trans in trouble."

We wish George well... maybe if he stays in long enough, waiting for his trial, he'll have a new inmate to read Bible stories to... his Lord and Master, Trump.