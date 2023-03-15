Prodigal Son To Be Investigated Over Claims He Failed To Pay Inheritance Tax

The Department of Taxation has begun an investigation into allegations that The Prodigal Son failed to pay any tax on the large inheritance he received. While exact details are unclear, it has been established that Mr Son immediately left the country after receiving a substantial sum of money from his father. Former tax collector St Matthew confirmed that there is no record of any tax having been paid on this inheritance.

Tax Office spokesman Ronald Revenue said that the Department would “vigorously prosecute” any attempt to evade taxes. “The Prodigal Son’s father might have forgiven him, but the Tax Office won’t. We have evidence of him spending large amounts of unexplained wealth, and his brother is prepared to testify to his dubious character.”

Mr Revenue did hint, however, that cooperation with police may result in some charges being downgraded. It is believed that The Prodigal Son may be able to provide information relevant to other inquiries into drug dens, prostitution and illegal gambling.

The investigation has been criticised in some quarters as The Prodigal Son has now spent the entire inheritance and therefore no money is likely to be recovered. Mr Revenue dismissed the criticisms, saying that even though the exercise is likely to cost more than it can recoup, it was important to proceed on principle. “We need to send a strong message that common sense has no place in a modern bureaucracy,” he said.

The Prodigal Son said he was unconcerned about potential charges, claiming that the tax laws around inheritances don’t apply to him. “It’s pretty obvious that they can’t prosecute me, because I’m just a character from a parable. Jesus made me up to illustrate a point, and the money I received didn’t exist either.”

Mr Revenue was not impressed by The Prodigal Son’s defence. “Being a fictitious character is not listed as a valid exemption category under Section 82C of the Income Tax Act,” he said.

In related news, The Good Samaritan is also under investigation for administering first aid without a medical licence.