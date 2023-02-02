Why Remove The Team Doctor From The Football Field?

Republicans are asleep at the wheel—again. It isn’t polite to call a group or any individual stupid, so it’s best to suggest they are asleep at the wheel. Okay? Okay.

It seems now that Republicans have the majority in the House of Representatives, it is getting even time. Republicans want to remove Democrat Representative Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Why?

First of all, Representative Omar is a woman. “Them ladies belong back in the kitchen!”

Rep. Omar has been righteously outspoken (freedom of speech?) on substantive issues while representing her constituents and does not take space like a potted plant.

Has anyone watered Rep. George Santos lately?

Rep. Omar is not a white Republican. (Do MAGA people know Jesus Christ was a brown Palestinian?)

Also, Rep. Omar wears a hijab or a head wrap worn by Muslim women.

Representative Omar was born in a foreign country, so McCarthy removed her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Removing Rep. Omar is foolish, like removing the team doctor from a football field. Would Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin be alive today if somebody had removed the team doctor from the football field?

Just as a team doctor is crucial if an accident occurs, Rep. Omar’s expertise would have been crucial on the House World Affairs Committee.

So Kevin McCarthy did the usual Republican get-even thing and replace Rep. Omar. Who could better serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee than a woman born in Mogadishu, Somalia?

Does Speaker McCarthy plan to replace her with Rep. George Santos?

