Why did CNN give a convicted rapist one hour of air time?

The world is already suffering from global warming, so why pollute the air even more by giving the twice-impeached, convicted rapist, tax, and draft dodger one hour of airtime on CNN? Donald Trump was found guilty of rape by a New York jury. Wow! Justice prevailed.

Nevertheless, two days later, CNN gave Donald Trump an entire hour to do his usual misogynistic rant: "It's a witch hunt, don't know the lady, not my type." Was that a confession that he has a history of raping his type?

Everyone heard his recorded voice pressuring a Georgia official to find him 11,780 extra votes, nothing short of attempting to steal the 2020 election. That is what fat old men do in a banana republic, but not in the USA. Nevertheless, CNN said, "That's cool."

Alternatively, he started a riot on January 6 and didn't object to the "Hang Mike Pence" rant. He seemed to want to declare Martial Law, call in the military, and stay in the White House until things calmed down. Of course, things would eventually calm down, just like: "My taxes will eventually be released." CNN was okay with that too.

Will CNN also give Harvey Weinstein one hour of free time once Weinstein gets out of jail?

Where is Elizabeth Holmes's free hour on CNN? She made millions on a blood testing device that failed. Instead of jail, incarcerate her in a lab and make her work on her device until she gets it right.

It could be that she will still pull a rabbit out of a hat. Maybe CNN can help finance her research?

