The United States Federation of Tenured Teachers unanimously agrees that Trump is evil

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 6 May 2023

"You can fool circus clowns - but you can't fool American teachers." -JEFF COHEN (Info Guru)

In a remarkable turn of events, the U.S. Federation of Tenured Teachers (USFTT), the largest teachers union in the nation, has unanimously declared D.J. Erasmus Trump as the "Supreme Villain" in the annals of educational history.

With a resounding vote of 3,903,713 to 0, the USFTT solidified its stance that Trump the Chump embodies the epitome of evil in the realm of teachers. This proclamation comes as no surprise, as the union has long expressed its vehement disdain for the former president over the past five years.

The United States Federation of Tenured Teachers unanimously agreed that President Trump's ill-fated endeavor to introduce clown skills in elementary schools was met with widespread disdain and vehement opposition. Teachers expressed deep concern over the potential disruption to the learning environment and the detrimental effects it could have on students' academic progress. The proposal was viewed as a frivolous and misguided attempt to prioritize entertainment over education, undermining the integrity of the educational system.

Upon learning of the vote, old "Beer Belly" Trump predictably dismissed the declaration as a mere hoax and witch hunt orchestrated by disgruntled educators whom he famously derided as frumpy, old maids with failed botox. Despite his attempts to downplay the significance of the union's verdict, it is evident that the educational community holds a united stance against him.

As the dust settles, the question remains: Will Trump's legacy in the eyes of teachers forever be marred by this damning verdict, or will he continue to defy conventional expectations and forge his own narrative in the history books? Only time will tell as the battle between Trump and the teachers rages on. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
