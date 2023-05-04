Tiffany Trump says her father deserves to go to prison

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 4 May 2023

image for Tiffany Trump says her father deserves to go to prison
Tiffany and Ivanka both agree their sperm donor father belongs behind bars.

The latest revelation from writer Margarita Mixx of Wild Whispers magazine exposes Tiffany Trump's candid thoughts on her father's predicament.

According to Mixx's report, during a visit to Mar-a-Lago, Tiffany confronted her father, saying he deserves to be locked up. Her outburst came after Trump made disparaging comment about Tiffany's appearance, telling her that she is not as pretty as her half-sister Ivanka.

In response, Tiffany passionately fought back, saying her father looks like a beached whale and cannot understand how any woman with self-respect and dignity could allow him to touch them with his small, childlike hands.

But family feuds aside, Trump's luck could be about to change. Renowned shopping network QCV has unveiled groundbreaking plans to hire Donald Trump as a hand model for their newfangled product "Mighty Mittens."

These exclusive mittens, designed to fit the tiniest of tiny hands, give the wearer unparalleled hand dexterity and precision.

From demonstrating the ease of handling delicate china to showcasing the art of juggling miniature watermelons, Trump's hands are set to make the biggest comeback since O.J. Simpson.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

