Ivanka Trump is proud of her best-selling book "Growing up with my arrogant sperm donor father was pure hell"

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 6 May 2023

image for Ivanka Trump is proud of her best-selling book "Growing up with my arrogant sperm donor father was pure hell"
"Ivanka is 41, but she has the body of a 21-year-old babe." -DONALD J. ERASMUS TRUMP

Ivanka Trump's latest book, "Growing Up With My Arrogant Sperm Donor Father Was Pure Hell," has skyrocketed to the top of the US Best Read Book Chart, leaving readers both captivated and shocked.

In this tell-all memoir, Ivanka opens up about the tumultuous relationship she shared with her father, shedding light on the jealousy and control that permeated their interactions. From his unwavering demand for her to find a boyfriend just like him to the uncomfortable moments of unwanted physical affection, Ivanka's narrative paints a candid and often disturbing picture of her upbringing.

While Ivanka's book has resonated with countless readers, her father, President Trump, dismisses it as nothing more than a baseless witch hunt. He vehemently denies ever giving her a tip for touching her butt, dismissing her claims as pure fabrication.

"While Ivanka tries to sell her boring book filled with lies and exaggerations, let me tell you folks, I never gave her a tip for touching her butt. I didn't get where I am today by paying women to touch their butts! I'm too smart for that. I always treated Ivanka with tremendous respect, tremendous respect. So, don't believe the fake news, folks. It's a witch hunt!"

As the public awaits Ivanka's next chapter, critics speculate on the true nature of their complex relationship, leaving many to wonder what lies beneath the polished veneer of the Trump dynasty.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

