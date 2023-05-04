The FBI says that Trump has already been fitted for handcuffs

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 4 May 2023

Las Vegas says the odds of Trump getting out on parole are 6,000 to 1 (against).

According to Andy Cohen, America's renowned information guru, an interesting revelation has surfaced about former president, the Trumpturd. It appears that DJT has already undergone a rather unique fitting process, this time involving handcuffs.

Cohen shares that, in an unprecedented move, the FBI had to procure women's handcuffs for Trump due to the remarkably small size of his hands. Men's handcuffs were simply too large for his petite, delicate and effeminate hands.

While Trump adamantly claims that he won't be facing prison time, citing the public's aversion to seeing a former president incarcerated, President Biden has expressed a different perspective. In response to Trump's statements, Biden emphasized the urgent need for Trump's imprisonment, stating that the Trumptwat must be held accountable before he incites further acts of terrorism by his fervent followers.

Radio shock jock Howard Stern finds it ironic that home-grown US citizens are carrying out acts reminiscent of evil, America-hating terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda, Hezbollah, Isis, Hamas, and the Taliban. Makes you think, huh.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

