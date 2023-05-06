After eating thousands and thousands of McDonald's meals, it's finally happened: Trump's face now looks like a Big Mac

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 6 May 2023

image for After eating thousands and thousands of McDonald's meals, it's finally happened: Trump's face now looks like a Big Mac
Trump has said that there isn't a prison that can hold him. "Wanna bet bitch?"

Well, ladies and gentlemen, it has finally happened. After devouring thousands and thousands of McDonald's meals, Donald J. Erasmus Trump, the "Orange Loser," now bears an uncanny resemblance to a Big Mac.

Trump's physician, Dr. Yang Fufi, had repeatedly warned the "Orca Whale" that his burger addiction could lead to a transformation into a living McDonald's hamburger. And lo and behold, it seems Dr. Fufi's predictions have come true.

Trump's orange cheeks are now dotted with whiteheads resembling sesame seeds, giving his face the appearance of a Big Mac bun. Adding to the surreal image, his tongue has taken on the distinct hue of American cheese, completing his remarkable transformation into a walking, talking fast-food sandwich.

Despite these changes, Melania's estranged husband continues to insist that he is even more handsome than Brad Pitt and George Clooney combined.

For those curious to see the "Big Mac" version of Trump, log on to www.trumplookslikeabigmac.wow.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpMcDonalds

