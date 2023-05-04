Reports from the FBI are that the entire Trump family could possibly all end up in prison

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 4 May 2023

image for Reports from the FBI are that the entire Trump family could possibly all end up in prison
"This herd of heathens belongs behind bars." -RUDY GIULIANI

The Trump family may soon be fronting a different kind of reality TV show as reports suggest their potential residence could shift from Mar-a-Lago to a federal prison.

According to sources at The American Research Group, the FBI's investigations have unearthed a treasure trove of unlawful escapades that could land Donald Trump, along with his sons Don "Dopey" Trump Jr. and Eric "Goofy" Trump, as well as estranged daughter Ivanka "The Giraffe" Kushner, behind bars. Experts speculate that the duration of their potential sentences could range from 19 to 38 years.

Even Ivanka, the self-proclaimed innocent lamb, is not immune to the allegations. It is said that she masterminded a daring operation involving the clandestine smuggling of $17.3 million worth of feather boas, secretly obtained from GOP campaign funds.

As for "Dopey" and "Goofy," their escapades would make for a scandalous telenovela. They allegedly orchestrated an extravagant affair involving 22 women, paying them a whopping $29 million in hush money. Rumor has it that these hush payments were delivered in the form of oversized novelty checks, complete with confetti cannons and a chorus of singing parrots. Good job boys!

As if that wasn't enough, whispers are circulating that Melania too was involved in espionage antics when Donald was in the White House. In a daring mission to obtain classified information about Russian missiles in Cuba, she disguised herself as a salsa dancer and performed a seductive routine for President Putin. The lengths some will go for state secrets!

While the final chapters of this saga have yet to be written, one thing is clear - the Trumps may soon be trading their designer suits for prison jumpsuits.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald Trump

