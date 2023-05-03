Sarah Huckabee never let Trump touch her you-know-what

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 3 May 2023

"The Nazi lover makes a sumo wrestler look anorexic." -ANDERSON COOPER

Since 2016, one of the Trumpturd's most cherished comrades has been Gov. Sarah Huckabee of Arkansas.

During her tenure as DJT's press secretary/attack dog, she skillfully orchestrated the illusion that the Orange Whale possessed an unmatched intellectual prowess, despite the widely held knowledge that the weasel didn't know shit from Shineola.

At a recent press conference, Huckabee was confronted by a tenacious reporter from Harlem Hispano, representing the vibrant Spanish Harlem community, who dared to inquire whether "El Estupido," as Trump is famously known in those parts, had ever made an attempt to lay his hands on her most treasured possession.

In response, Huckabee playfully quipped, "Oh, you heard about that? He tried, but I never let anyone touch my Polly Pocket. He has about as much chance of playing with my Polly as a milk cow has in running in the running the Kentucky Derby!"

Trump, who now tips the scales (quite literally) at 369½, has gotten so large that his Big Mac pannus swings lower than Tiger Woods in a New York nightclub.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpSarah Huckabee Sanders

