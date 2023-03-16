Journalists New Nickname for Fox's Tucker Carlson is 'Whopper' Carlson

Tucker Carlson has told so many "whoppers" of lies (with a totally straight face) that journalists now call him that as a nickname.

Some of the latest of Tucker's "whoppers": rioters who trashed the nation's capital and beat up police were "sightseers" and did little damage; Putin's a good guy and the U.S. shouldn't mind Putin sending the whole Russian Army into Ukraine armed with spatulas so they can all have a giant pancake flipping contest.

What's the real problem in the world according to Tucker?

Those weird, non-violent, law-abiding transgender citizens, and those non-violent, tax-paying, "horrible" lip-synching drag queens who do "morally indecent" moves to music at their shows—while wearing chicken suits.

If young people (go with their parents) see these drag queens, it can make them mentally ill the rest of their lives, Tucker claims — although without any evidence.

But his belief is that these people are totally bad and should be punished by society and Republican laws.

So, journalists are having fun saying, "What has 'Whopper' Carlson come up with today?"

Poor guy, he has to talk cruel and controversial shit every night to earn his $30 million!

But, hey, what's a few ruined lives or gays being beaten up by his followers when big bucks are involved?

Although, his pants bill is through the roof for all the new pairs he's having to buy to replace the burnt ones!

(By the way, Burger King is trying to get him to be their spokesman now that he has this new name...sounds like a whopper of a deal!)

(Lance Bottomly, Hollywood Gossip Journalist)