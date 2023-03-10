Why is Tucker Carlson so Easy on the January 6th Protestors - Because He was There!

Friday, 10 March 2023

image for Why is Tucker Carlson so Easy on the January 6th Protestors - Because He was There!
Carlson, disguised as an old(er) man at the riots?

Tucker Carlson has been ultra Sympathetic to the Capitol Protestors (some call them Rioters) - but why?

Also - Tucker recently did a very sympathetic Oprah-type interview with the 'QAnon Shaman's mother.

(The guy dressed up in Bullhorns and War paint - sort of 'Standing Bull' character.)

Tucker expressed Horror and Outrage at this gentle, peaceful 'Sightseer' of the Capitol being Arrested - and almost Killed by Them not giving him his California Vegetarian diet while in Prison.

Anyway - bottom line - Tucker was at the Riot.

He had a bet with 'Hannity' that he could slip in and be the 'Fox' guy on the spot.

Star-struck staff at the Capitol whisked him in.

He went in a bathroom - changed into combat gear and sunglasses - put on a fake beard and came out.

He actually hung out the 'QAnon Shaman' for 10 - 15 minutes.

(As they watched Rioters chasing Policeman all over the place. )

When thing got rough Tucker ran out a back door - Barely beating Senator Josh Hawley in the Sprint.

(Hawley - The Senator who earlier gave the Rioters a Thumbs Up. )

A Transexual employee of the Capitol saw Tucker come in - dress up - and his other Antics and told me about them - (as Tucker is very prejudiced against Transexual Citizens).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

