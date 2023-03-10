Jan. 6th 'Peaceful' Protestors want to Vist Tucker Carlson and Fox Headquarters - Answer: No!

The many Jan 6th Protestors - put in jail by Reagan and Bush Judges - really appreciate Tucker Carlson defending them as Capitol 'Sightseers'.

Trump has done nothing for them - but basically Dumped them - has not ever given a penny of Financial help to these fanatical Followers.

(Trump is famous for demanding extreme Loyalty - but Dumping people when no longer of use - (and never giving Loyalty back).

So several hundred Protestors want to visit Tucker and Thank him personally - and visit Fox headquarters to do 'Sightseeing'.

They will wear their Jan. 6th clothes and bring their Jan. 6th Riot Gear to explain and show him how the Gear was used in the Jan. 6th. 'Sightseeing'.

It would be a great Show - Big Ratings - - but Tucker and the 'Top Fox' both said loudly and Emphatically - No!

The Peaceful Protestors are very disappointed.

(Priti Boobi - Indian Journalist - currently covering 'interesting' but quite 'insane' America)