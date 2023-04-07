Since The Trumptard Was Indicted on 69 Felony Counts Stormy Daniels Happily Reveals That She Is Getting 137 Marriage Proposals Each Day

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 7 April 2023

image for Since The Trumptard Was Indicted on 69 Felony Counts Stormy Daniels Happily Reveals That She Is Getting 137 Marriage Proposals Each Day
"The Nazi boinked me and now the prison system will boink him." -STORMY DANIELS

MANHATTAN - (Spoof News) - Hollywood Innuendo reporter Fajita San Guacamole is reporting that she recently texted with Stormy "The Blonde Babe" Daniels.

Fajita said that Stormy told her that she has never been happier for two reasons, (1) The damn, pussy-grabbing Nazi (Trump) is finally going to be incarcerated in a federal prison, and (2) She has become the most popular celebrity in America, and she notes that she is averaging 137 marriage proposals each and every day.

Stormy noted that she has also been signed to be the spokeswoman for Queen Noreen Sudsy Bikini Sampoo, as well as she will be appearing in commercials for Lamborghini, M&M's, Cleopatra Resuable Tampons, and El Matador 198 Proof Tequila. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

