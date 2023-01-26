Trump The Texting Turdhead Texts That He Won The Election By At Least 2 Billion Votes

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida - (Satire News) - Ipso Facto News reports that Donald Trump has just become the most pathologically delusional person in history.

The Trumptard, as 99.3% of Democrats refer to him, still believes in his little bitty pea brain that he beat President Biden by at least 2 billion votes.

Many of America's leading experts on mental health say that on a scale of mental sanity (1 to 10), Don The Con is a 1.4, which is just below the intelligence of a dirt clod.

But, and it is a huge RED BUT, the Hitler loving creep still insists that he won the election because over 19 million space aliens from the planet Uranus voted for Biden (illegally).

Meanwhile, Trump says that if he is put in prison, he promises that he will escape within 3 hours if not sooner.