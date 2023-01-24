Tucker Carlson Caught by Paparazzi at Seedy Hotel Spending Night with Chocolate M&M's

Washington - Fox News Commentator and Habitual Culture Whiner Tucker Carlson has been spotted leaving a shady local hotel early in the morning after spending the night with his favorite chocolate M&M's, sources reported yesterday.

Carlson had checked into the hotel after complaining on his show that the chocolate M&M's were just not sexy enough for him in the latest commercials and ads run by M&M Mars Company, the company that produces and markets the legendary candy.

Carlson was said to have requested to the front desk that the television be disconnected in his room so he would not be tempted to watch any M&M commercials featuring animated candy that didn't have his favorite spiky heeled shoes and long eyelashes.

Spokesmen for Fox News and the Mars Company were not available for comment.