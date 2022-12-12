Marjorie Greene Ordered a Space Laser to Fire at the Gazpacho Police on Jan. 6th. It Missed the Target

Washington - Capitol Police confirmed today that U.S. Representative and intellectually/mentally challenged Georgia politician Marjorie Taylor Greene did in fact join the rioters at the Capitol on January 6th. The congresswoman ordered the Oath Keepers, who had a drone outfitted with a special "space laser" imported from Israel, to fire on the target in the middle of the riot.

The operator of the drone, however, insisted she said "Gazpacho Police" and so guided the drone to a Spanish Restaurant located a few blocks away from the Capitol building.

Thinking the Capitol Police were inside the restaurant the drone operator fired several bursts from the space laser, but they were ineffective.

Later it was revealed that the Israeli Air Force, who received the order for the Jewish Space Laser from Greene, sent her a harmless battery operated flashlight, thinking (correctly) that she had lost her mind.