Repub. Nikki Haley - Everyone Work Till 80 - "They Die, And Social Security Problem is Solved!"

Nikki Haley - former UN ambassador - is running for President (against Donald Trump) - and later Biden.

She is the only Republican woman brave enough to do so.

(Really has the 'Balls' to do so. )

And in private when joking with friends - she calls Trump - 'Demented Donnie'.

(And thinks he is a fat, ignorant Fool.)

Anyway - her cure for funding Social Security is for all workers to work right up to age 80 - get a few months of Social Security - and then die quickly of old age Diseases.

Statistics says this will definitely happen - death wise.

This would free up huge amounts of money for Tax Cuts for the Rich and Corporations.

For many year Social Security was always fixed by making a Social Security tax on Employers and Workers increase by a small 1 - 2%.. but Republicans are 'Insane' about raising Taxes - so that can't be done.

The new approach will be to work the workers to near their Death to save retirement Money.

Workers have no Say in the matter - now that they don't have Unions. to protect them.

Republican feel that this is a Fair System since all Workers are Equally worked to Death.

No Favoritism at all.

(Article written by Indian Journalist Pretty Boobi)