Four Americans Treated Like Mexicans

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

Four renegade Americans jumped over the border wall into Mexico, and the Mexicans took things from there.

Reporters have noticed the similarity to what Trump did to Mexican men, woman and children, and all those dog cages, but the Republicans know how to spin anything into blame for anyone but themselves.

The MAGA vampires and zombies said the Mexicans were evil because they all belong to cartels. But the Americans, who buy from those cartels to fuel Hollywood and other cocaine consuming industries, were the real evil two-faced bastards.

I’m confused. But Marjorie Taylor isn’t. She wants all out war with Mexico, although she refuses to go to Ukraine with her guns and fight a real fight. It’s easier to stay home and go to war on weekends, then to a Proud Boy rally, then cruising for hunky man-meat since her husband left.

The Mexican cartel sent a message back to American border patrol: “Send more Americans. We use them as drug mules, and if they get caught, who cares? It’s what your people would do to us.”

American authorities gave no comment, but several border patrol guards had sneezing fits and said they were all Jesus and wanted to know when the Mexican hookers were coming to have a party. Around their feet were vials half-filled with white powder, which they swore didn’t belong to them.