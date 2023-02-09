Mexico Shoots Down A Chinese Spy Balloon

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 9 February 2023

image for Mexico Shoots Down A Chinese Spy Balloon
Mexico warns China that if another fucking spy balloon enters their airspace they will retaliate.

MEXICO CITY - (Satire News) - Boom Boom News (Mexico) is reporting that the Mexican Air Force has shot down a Chinese Spy Balloon just outside of Tijuana.

A spokesperson for the Air Force said that Captain Jose Juan Julian Burrito piloting an F-16 Aztec Fighter Jet fired a rocket that hit the balloon causing it to explode into 410 pieces.

Mexico immediately issued a warning to Chinese President Xi Jinping that they will not tolerate any of their fucking spy balloons flying over Mexico; and if another one does, then Mexico will have no choice but to retaliate.

SIDENOTE: US info guru Andy Cohen, said that he got it from highly reliable sources that Mexico has developed an atomic bomb, that is being stored in the storage room of Tijuana's Pancho Villa Bullring.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

