Mexico Is Preparing To Invade Guatemala

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 22 February 2023

image for Mexico Is Preparing To Invade Guatemala
"Mexico says they'll bomb Guatemala back into the stone age." -WILLIE NELSON

MEXICO CITY - (Satire News) - Reports coming out of The Land of Ole, Ole, Ole, state that the Republic of Mexico has had it with the drug antics of Guatemala.

Mexico's President Andres "Andy" Lopez Obrador, points out that he has warned the drug cartels of Guatemala to stop shipping their U.S. bound damn, expensive, smelly, fucking drugs through his country.

President Andy, as the people of Mexico affectionately call him, has suggested to the D.C.s (drug cartels) that they ship their damn drugs via UPS, FedEx, or Matador Transport.

Andy, as his wife Simona Sinaloa Lopez, refers to him notes that her "Esposo" (husband) is so stressed out about the whole fucking drug thing, that sometimes he cannot even finish the sex act, and she reveals that she hates not getting to get her customary 2 or 3 O's (orgasms) per their groin doodling session.

SIDENOTE: When asked by a reporter with El Ole News, when the invasion would take place, President Lopez Obrador smiled, took a sip of his Tequila Sunrise, and replied, "The invasion will take place when the invasion takes place. Thank you too much."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
guatemalaMexico

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more