Mexico's Famed 49th Air Force Division Is Heading To Fight The Russians In The Russian-Ukrainian War

MEXICO CITY - (Satire News) - Mexico's El Ole News Agency has just stated that Mexico is sending their pride and joy, The 49th Air Force Flying Division to the Ukraine.

The air force group nicknamed "Los Matadores" consists of fighter jets, bombers, refueling planes, helicopters, and a stealth bomber that no one has ever seen (no pun intended).

The flying group is commanded by 4-Star General Oliver Hernando Salsaverde, 58, who is a distant cousin to American actress Eva Longoria.

The general, who goes by the nickname of "El Mero Mero." which translates to "The Top Dog," has received every military award given in the Republic; including "The Award For Making The Best Sopapillas In All of Mexico." ■