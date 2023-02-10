Mexico Buys A Spy Balloon From China And You Won't Believe What It Plans To Do With It

MEXICO CITY - (Satire News) - El Ole News reports that the President of Mexico, Andres "Andy" Manuel Lopez Obrador, has just purchased a used spy balloon from the Republic of China for 10,000 pesos [$500 US].

President Andy said that his country got one hell of a deal after he also offered to throw in 200 pairs of maracas, 90 serapes, 400 cases of jalapenos, and 45 wrought iron toros.

When asked by a reporter for El Ole, what he planned to do with the used Chinese spy balloon, he whispered, "Okay, off the record, I am going to fly the spy balloon over Hong Kong. Ain't that a bitch?"