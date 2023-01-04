Where the Hell Iz America?

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Wednesday, 4 January 2023

image for Where the Hell Iz America?
Big Money ... No Brains ... Show Cancelled

A new game show is in the works, where Americans will pit their intelligence against people from around the world.

The show is called: “Where the Hell?”

Contestants will be shown a map of the world and then be asked certain questions. The Americans will be given a full thirty seconds more than other competitors to answer, since they need the inside track to cheat.

“Where is Africa?” … one of the toughest questions … the Belgian got it in 3 seconds, the Papua New Guinean got it in 1 second, and the America TEAM … we’re still waiting, waiting, scratching their collective head, waiting … we’ll be right back after these commercial messages …

“Where the Hell is the North Pole?” the Russians had it in 2 seconds, the Cameroonians in 3 seconds, the Bhutanese contestant got it in 2.5 seconds … and the American is cheating, checking Google on his phone while pretending to sneeze …

“Where the Hell is America?” the Russian and Canadian both got it in 1.5 seconds, the North Korean – holy shit, who let him out of his cage – got it in 5 seconds … the guy from Tonga got it in three seconds … and the America is shouting that the show is fixed, stop the steal, Dark Brandon, and other nonsensical sayings which mean a loser is losing bad and doesn’t like it.

And now the American has walked off the stage and is threatening to sue and calling everybody a commie … and that’s the end of that exciting new show …

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

